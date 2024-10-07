Search Continues For Fisherman Who Went Missing At O’Sullivan Reservoir

The search continues for a Moses Lake man who went missing last week at O'Sullivan Reservoir.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Richard Smith was last seen by his girlfriend on Thursday, October 3, when he reportedly told her he was going fishing.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says deputies found Smith's truck at Medicare Beach along the northern shore of the reservoir, but there was no trace of Smith.

"Smith carried two boats in his truck, a twelve-foot, flat-bottomed aluminum boat and a kayak. The kayak was still in the truck but the aluminum boat was not there. There was also a single set of boat drag marks from the truck down to the water's edge but no drag marks leading back to the truck. So he was more than likely in the small aluminum boat."

Foreman says Smith recently had knee surgery, which has been hampering his mobility, and it does not appear that he met with any intentional harm.

"We have no suspicions of any foul play and right now the evidence points to Richard Smith going to O'Sullivan Reservoir, putting his twelve-foot aluminum boat in the lake to go fishing, and we suspect that he either fell overboard or there's some other problem going on."

A Yakima man found Smith's tackle box and a floatation device from his boat along the shores of O'Sullivan Reservoir on Saturday.

Foreman says Smith's cell phone appears to be either off or uncharged.

Smith is described as being 5'9" tall and weighing 180 pounds with hazel eyes, a bald head, and a white goatee. He was last seen wearing dark-colored running pants.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Smith or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160, and reference case #24GS12378.