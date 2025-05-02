Six Arrested After Cockfighting, Drug Ring Bust In Moses Lake

Six people are in jail following the bust of a cockfighting operation in Grant County.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers with its Street Crimes Unit assisted its Tactical Response Team with the execution of a search warrant at a property in the 10000 block of Road N.4 Northeast on Thursday, where evidence of both illegal drugs and animal fighting was discovered.

During the servicing of the warrant, investigators reportedly seized heroin and methamphetamine, six firearms, over $30,000 in cash, and 71 roosters which had been illegally-outfitted for fighting.

Five Moses Lake residents, including 35-year-old Ricardo Ante-Rodriguez; 45-year-old Victor Noriega; 51-year-old Hilda Matus; 70-year-old Reynalda Noriega-Chavez; and 75-year-old Pedro Noriega, along with 42-year-old Blas Ante-Rodriguez of Yakima were all arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of illegal gambling, animal fighting, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

