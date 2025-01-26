Speeding DUI Suspect Leads Police on Pursuit in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Police Department Instagram page

A young Wenatchee man has been charged following his high-speed run-in with police.

According to the department's Instagram page, on Friday night, Wenatchee PD was deluged with reports of a reckless driver tearing through the south end of town. The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Jamaal Mitchell.

Upon locating Mitchell, police attempted a stop, but he "immediately accelerated and fled." Mitchell was driving at such dangerous speeds, in fact, that police "ultimately terminated their stop attempt."

"Unfortunately for [Mitchell], he was last seen fleeing down a dead-end road." Police caught up to him, they say, after he collided with a sign and disabled his vehicle.

Mitchell is charged with the following: attempting to elude a police vehicle, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Per the Chelan County Regional Justice Center roster, he remains in custody.

