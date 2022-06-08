State’s Free Fishing Weekend Starts Saturday

Washington’s annual Free Fishing Weekend takes place this Saturday and Sunday.

Residents and non-residents are allowed to fish without a license across the state in any waters open to anglers.

There's also no requirement this weekend to display a Vehicle Access Pass or Discover Pass while visiting Washington state parks or state recreational lands under the Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife lands.

All other fishing rules will still be in effect, including size limits, daily limits, and area closures remain in place during Free Fishing Weekend.

