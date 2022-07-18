Suspect in Lake Wenatchee Burglaries Back in Chelan County After Arrest

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is reporting it has a man suspected in a string of burglaries in the Lake Wenatchee and Leavenworth areas in custody.

The department released information on 33-year-old Kevin Waters and a Subaru he was known to drive to the public in early June. Chief Chris Foreman said that a few days later Waters' car was found abandoned in Pend Oreille County.

"He was located as a passenger in a vehicle." Foreman said, "They conducted a traffic stop and Mr. Waters was arrested without incident. He had a backpack with him and there was a stolen firearm from one of the Lake Wenatchee burglaries."

Waters was reportedly arrested on a firearm charge and initially detained in Pend Oreille County.

Waters was then transported to the Chelan County Jail by detectives last Friday. He faces multiple charges in Chelan County.