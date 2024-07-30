Suspected Fuel Thief Arrested By New Grant County Crimes Unit

Police in Grant County have arrested a Quincy man they suspect is involved in numerous fuel thefts and other crimes.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office located 21-year-old Oscar Ruiz-Ramos driving a pickup truck that's been linked to several fuel thefts and possible prowlings throughout the county.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says investigators working the case also expect to find more evidence of wrongdoings by Ramos-Ruiz.

"We know his vehicle has been described as being involved with fuel thefts and once we're able to serve a search warrant on his vehicle, we're hoping to find additional evidence of other local crimes."

Ruiz-Ramos also had multiple outstanding warrants from neighboring jurisdictions like Chelan and Kittitas Counties, and the City of Ellensburg for crimes ranging from driving with a suspended license to hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.

Foreman says Ruiz-Ramos was apprehended by the Sheriff's Office's new Crime Reduction Team (CRT).

"CRT is a new team which currently has three deputies assigned to it. They focus on areas where there are high instances of crime but rather than doing an initial follow up and then continue that later, they will be able to stay dedicated to those cases because they have been given the time and mission statement to do so."

Ruiz-Ramos was transferred to police in Kittitas County where he is currently being jailed.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who thinks they might have been the victim of any crimes involving a black 2001 Chevy pickup truck to contact then at 509-762-1160.