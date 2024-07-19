Local members of the Truth and Accountability Project of Washington (TAPWA) presented the Chelan Douglas Health District (CDHD) Board with a letter that accuses the Health District of negligence in it's handling of the COVID-19 response.

TAPWA members read sections of the 7-page letter out loud during the public comment period at the beginning of the CDHD Board meeting July 15th.

TAPWA's mission statement, according to it's website, advocates for medical freedom and informed consent and provides resources for those harmed by COVID 19 vaccines and public health pandemic response.

In the letter titled "Notice of Liability to the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health", the group alleges the board's actions during and after the COVID-19 public health emergency was declared in 2020 "contributed to mass harm and human suffering, including psychological and emotional distress, financial loss and/or monetary damage, loss of learning, loss of freedom to gather to worship, physical harm, and even loss of life" in Chelan and Douglas Counties.

The letter details TAPWA's concerns over the administration of COVID vaccines which it claims are falsely labeled as vaccines, a lack of informed consent provided to those who received shots, masking and social distancing policy, and the reliance on what TAPWA called fraudulent and ineffective PCR testing. The results of which were used to exaggerate the impacts of the pandemic.

TAPWA claims the CDHD board is in violation of RCW's governing conduct and duties of a local health board and that it's actions conflicted with the stated role of the Health District published on the agency website.

The letter concludes with a set of four demands;

1. That the Health District Cease and desist from recommending and administering the Covid-19 GMO gene therapy products immediately.

2. Deliver to any community member who received the COVID vaccine through the CDHD or any other provider, a full disclosure statement regarding the potential benefits and risks to their health from taking a COVID shot.

3. That CDHD cease and desist from recommending against the off-label use of ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19.

4. CDHD should refrain from further actions involving unscientific, medically unsupported, and any and all other deceptive, false/or fraudulent communication to local citizens.

What is the Chelan Douglas Health District Response?

Chair of the Chelan-Douglas District Board, East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford did not respond to questions asking for an official board response or reaction to the letter from TAPWA or if any further discussion is planned at a later date to address the group's issues or demands.

Crawford's only response read;

"Several community members read from a prepared statement during the public comment period at the Chelan Douglas Board of Health meeting on July 15th. Public comment periods are opportunities for any members of the public to share anything they want with the board whether the item is on the agenda or not. Their comments did not relate to any agenda item and were not discussed at the meeting."

