This is a series of interviews with the Top 10 Candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court. The Apple Blossom Queen and two Princesses will be crowned Feb. 11th at the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Get Tickets here

Meet Top 10 Candidate Taylor Williams

Taylor is an officeholder and reporter for FFA at Wenatchee High School. In that capacity, Williams says "As a reporter my job is to communicate to all the FFA members who are not officers, promote club meetings, events, take care of the Instagram page, the bulletin board. Ever since I started in FFA, I wanted that skill to talk to people, so now that I'm a senior, I'm just so happy because I accomplished something I always wanted to". She also has high praise for the FFA program "I think one of the main things I love about FFA is the people....such an amazing community"

Taylor also shares some little known facts about ASL or American Sign Language. She is president of the Wenatchee High School's ASL club and was first introduced to signing when she had a hearing-impaired teacher in her freshman year "It really shed light for me on how enclosed they are. Not many people know how to communicate (in ASL) they get really awkward and put their hands up, like I don't know, don't talk to me! That gave me motivation to learn it"

Taylor explained there are versions of sign language in other languages and just like the english language has different dialects and slang, the same is true of ASL "Even in America it's different. Every you go, every town it's different there is different slang".

Taylor's spare time is spent enjoying fishing, hiking Saddle Rock with her dog and thrifting which is a lot like antiquing. She has always loved fashion but Taylor like the environmental benefits of thrifting "When I can go get it for cheaper I'm really happy....I like the idea that it will lower my carbon footprint and it's a lot better to buy from second hand stores"

She is also works as a Doordash driver and has learned to deal with all the different personalities that job brings. "Sometimes people get a little hangry"

Perhaps that is why psychology is her intended major at Washington State University. Her plan is to become a juvenile psychologist.

Taylor is a fan of the Twilight book series and anything author Stephen King has written "I have always loved the horror genre and Stephen King's writing. I like the rawness of it"

Perhaps her proudest moment is yet to come on Royalty Selection Night but to date, Taylor points to the DECA competition she participated in at the nationals in Atlanta, GA. "I got to present our retail marketing DECA store system at nationals, how it works. It was such an amazing experience"

