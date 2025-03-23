Teen Killed, Four Wounded In Moses Lake Drive-By

A 14-year-old boy is dead and four other people, including three teenagers, have injuries following a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake on Friday night.

The Moses Lake Police Department says it happened at around 9:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Loop Drive when at least one person opened fire on the five victims from a passing car.

The boy was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other four victims - two 17-year-old males, a 17-year-old female, and a 26-year-old female, suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.

Investigators say they discovered the vehicle suspected to have been involved in the shooting and served a search warrant in the 1500 block of Buell Drive to look for evidence on Saturday.

Police have not released any of the victim's names nor any specific details regarding the incident. They say the investigation is ongoing.