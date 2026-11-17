You're probably putting together your Thanksgiving shopping list and dreading crowded parking lots and packed aisles at the grocery store.

One bit of good news: USA TODAY reports a Thanksgiving meal for 10 will be just a little more affordable this year at $78.93, or 0.4% cheaper than a year ago, including dessert, according to an analysis by the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute.

Michael Swanson, chief agricultural economist for Wells Fargo, told the publication the price of turkey and other typical Thanksgiving dishes has not seen increases, like beef and chocolate. Swanson noted turkey tends to be a loss leader for supermarkets, pricing turkey at a loss in order to lure shoppers to buy other items with higher profit margins.

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Overall, Wells Fargo found six of the 10 food items in a typical Thanksgiving meal will cost less than last year, including turkey down 0.5%, cranberries down 6.6%, and frozen vegetables 4.2% lower.

Among the items that are higher in 2026, pumpkin pie is up 2.5%, gravy mix is 2.2% higher, and mashed potato prices are up 1.3%. For a comparison, the food-at-home inflation rate is 1.8%.

The full 10-person menu that Wells Fargo analyzed includes turkey, stuffing, frozen vegetables, prepared mashed potatoes, gravy, fresh cranberries, dinner rolls, salad mix, pumpkin pie, whipped cream, beer, wine, and sparkling water.

USA TODAY noted the beverages were an area to save with wine and beer prices rising 0.7% and 1.3% from 2025 and sparking water, up a whopping 6.4%.

Happy Thank$giving!