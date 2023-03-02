The Best “Fast-Food” Spicy Chicken Sandwich in Wenatchee 

The spicy Chicken Sandwich has been a fast-food phenomenon for the last several Years. Wikipedia says “Spicy chicken sandwiches were a menu item at various independent restaurants by the 1980s. They were popularized nationally by Wendy’s, which offered the item on a seasonal basis in various regions starting in 1992 and added it to its main permanent menu in 1996." Things really took off when other American fast-food restaurant chains, including Roy Rogers, Chick-fil-A and Popeyes jumped on board with Popeyes being the vender everyone seems to talk about.

Since the closest Popeyes is in the Tri-Cities, I have not had a chance to try theirs but because I need to know, I have made it my goal to try as many different spicy Chichen Sandwiches as possible so I can tell you who has the best spicy Chicken sandwich in Wenatchee.

I have had a chance to taste spicy chicken sandwiches at Micky D’s, Wendy’s, Arby’s, Burger King, and KFC. I have not yet tried Chicken Shack, Carl’s Jr. or Mission Burger.

Up until a few days ago I had decided that the spicy chicken sandwich at KFC was the best for a variety of reasons but, I was told that I needed to try Burger King so, because I care, I gave that a try yesterday and... It was OK. The flavor of the sauce was good though not as spicy as I would like but the chicken was flat. Like it was flat like it was manufactured.

So, in my mind the spicy chicken sandwich at KFC is still the best that I have tried so far.

It’s a real chicken breast, most times bigger than the bun. Crunchy on the outside, moist on the inside. The spicy sauce has a nice zip to it. Just the sandwich will fill up most people.

Remember I still have not yet tried Chicken Shack, Carl’s Jr. or Mission Burger.

So, in order to be thorough, I will need to try them as well.

It’s OK, I’m doing it for you.