Theft Suspect Sought in Leavenworth, According to Sheriff’s Office
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office seeks assistance in identifying a theft suspect in Leavenworth.
The suspect, reportedly a dark-haired woman (pictured above), is accused of lifting merchandise from an unspecified business.
Get our free mobile app
Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call RiverCom (509-663-9911). Case #: 25C00152.
This is a developing story; we await further comment from the Sheriff's Office.
Porch Pirate Heaven: Ranking 50 States for Package Theft
Do you think your state is America's hotbed for Porch Pirates? To determine which state experiences the most Porch Piracy, iPostal1 looked into relevant search data, including phrases like 'Amazon delivery stolen,' 'DHL lost my package,' and other similar terms between March 2023 and March 2024. Let's countdown to America's Worst State for Package Theft.
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow