Theft Suspect Sought in Leavenworth, According to Sheriff’s Office

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office seeks assistance in identifying a theft suspect in Leavenworth.

The suspect, reportedly a dark-haired woman (pictured above), is accused of lifting merchandise from an unspecified business.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call RiverCom (509-663-9911). Case #: 25C00152.

This is a developing story; we await further comment from the Sheriff's Office.

