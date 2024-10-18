Three-Vehicle Crash Near Quincy Injures Three, Snarls Traffic

Three people have injuries following a three-vehicle accident near Quincy early Wednesday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on Road 5 Northwest when a sedan driven by 56-year-old Felipe Maldonado of East Wenatchee failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and struck a pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Arnoldo Hernandez of Quincy.

The pickup was then struck by a sedan driven by 26-year-old Sarai Gutierrez of Beverly.

Maldonado was critically injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital for treatment, while Hernandez and Gutierrez each suffered minor injuries and were taken to Quincy Valley Hospital.

The collision blocked traffic on the roadway for several hours.

Deputies say Maldonado will be issued a citation for causing the accident.