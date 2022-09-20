Tuesday Job Fair At Pybus Public Market

Employers in numerous industries will be set up at Tuesday’s community job fair at the Pybus Public Market Event Center (3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee)

The fair is being hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Wenatchee Downtown Association, and takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prospective job openings are for full-time, part-time, or seasonal employment, and attendees are encouraged to bring a resume.

A release from the Chamber says job fairs offer the opportunity to make genuine professional connections as 85 percent of job hires happen through networking.

The job fair is also being touted as an opportunity to meet with various companies currently hiring, offering a better understanding of career options.