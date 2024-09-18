Two 12-Year-Olds Seriously Injured In Grant County ATV Crash

Two 12-year-old girls have serious injuries following a collision involving an ATV and a passenger car in Grant County on Tuesday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of Road 8 Northeast when 20-year-old Joshua Acevado of Moses Lake struck the ATV from behind.

The two girls were ejected from the ATV and suffered unspecified series injuries. One of the girls was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, while the other was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says it appears the ATV was being illegally operated when the accident occurred.

"It would not be street legal in that area and would also not be legal to be operated by two twelve-year-old girls."

Deputies say it isn't clear if the ATV was moving or stopped in the roadway at the time of accident.

Foreman says Acevedo was not injured in the collision, but was injured afterwards when he was allegedly assaulted by the girls' family members.

"There were several members of the girls' family who were present when the collision happened. We don't have a clear picture of exactly how many people participated in the assault, but he (Acevedo) definitely suffered wounds consistent with being assaulted."

Acevedo was treated and released for his injuries.

Foreman did not know if any charges will be filed against the girls' family members for assaulting Acevedo.