Two Injured In Head-On Collision On SR-153 Near Pateros

Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Okanogan County on Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:50 p.m. on State Route 153 about two miles west of Pateros, when an SUV driven by 21-year-old Guilibaldo Vejar-Barber crossed the center line and struck an oncoming SUV driven by 62-year-old William L. Morgan of Gig Harbor.

Vejar-Barber was injured in collision and transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster for treatment, while Morgan was not injured but a passenger in his vehicle - 70-year-old Cynthia L. Morgan of Gig Harbor, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee.

Troopers say it's unclear why Vejar-Barber crossed the center line, but impairment did not play a role in the accident, which blocked both lanes of the highway for over an hour.