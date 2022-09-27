U.S. 2 Closed Again Because Of Bolt Creek Fire

U.S. Highway 2 is closed again as the Bolt Creek Fire has moved closer to the road.

It's currently closed for a four mile stretch near the town of Skykomish to between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station.

Another closure is at the 5th Street bridge and the highway.

Evacuation levels haven’t changed.

Crews will reassess the situation with the road closure today.

Until then WSDOT is advising drivers to avoid the area and expect more traffic on other cross-state highways like I-90.

Only emergency vehicles and wildfire crews can go through the area at this time.