Wally is the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of The Week is "Wally"
Wally is a distinguished gentleman and wants you to know he is the best boy. Wally has so much love to give to his new family and a furever home.
WVHS Staff reports Wally is always happy to spend time with anyone he meets and his smile is contagious. His soft brown eyes will surely melt your heart when you meet Wally.
If you have a soft place for this senior boy to land, come in and meet him and see if he would find a place in your home.
Get our free mobile app
Here's the background on "Wally"
Age: 7 years
Sex: Male
Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Boxer
Animal ID: 54553941
Adoption fee: $150
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has plenty of adoptable pets if Wally isn't the right fit. Follow this link to see all the pets available
Here are a few other dogs waiting to go home today