The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of The Week is "Wally"

Wally is a distinguished gentleman and wants you to know he is the best boy. Wally has so much love to give to his new family and a furever home.

WVHS Staff reports Wally is always happy to spend time with anyone he meets and his smile is contagious. His soft brown eyes will surely melt your heart when you meet Wally.

If you have a soft place for this senior boy to land, come in and meet him and see if he would find a place in your home.

Here's the background on "Wally"

Age: 7 years

Sex: Male

Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Boxer

Animal ID: 54553941

Adoption fee: $150

