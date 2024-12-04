Wanted Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot At Moses Lake Park

A man who had been wanted for numerous violent crimes in Walla Walla County has died in Grant County.

The Moses Lake Police Department says the man was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 100 block of Westshore Drive Northeast in Moses Lake on Monday evening.

Capt. Jeff Sursely says the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office issued a Be-On-The-Lookout bulletin for officers in Moses Lake, who spotted the suspect and took actions to surround his vehicle, which was reportedly parked at Blue Heron Park.

Sursely says when officers finally converged on the suspect, they discovered he was deceased inside the vehicle.

Authorities in Walla Walla County are not releasing the name of the middle-aged suspect in order to protect the privacy of his victims.