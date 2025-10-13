More than 1.5 million Washington residents are signed up to take part in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill at 10:16 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 16. Participants statewide — families, schools, businesses, and local organizations — will practice “drop, cover, and hold on” to practice earthquake safety.

Get our free mobile app

The Emergency Alert System will activate at 10:16 a.m. on NOAA Weather Radio, as well as radio, TV, and cable outlets statewide. Coastal tsunami sirens will also be tested at the same time; this is only a drill, do not call 911.

The Great ShakeOut is part of a global event involving millions practicing earthquake preparedness. The drill encourages participants to take a minute to plan how they’ll communicate, find safe shelter, and evacuate if necessary.

Washington’s earthquake hazards include several major faults — such as the Tacoma, Seattle, and South Whidbey faults — and the offshore Cascadia Subduction Zone, capable of producing magnitude 9.0 quakes and tsunamis.

“Earthquakes have happened here in the past, and they will happen again,” said Hollie Stark of Washington State Emergency Management. “ShakeOut is the time to practice while we’re not in an actual emergency — and make it fun!”

Residents are urged to:

Register at ShakeOut.org/Washington .

Review home and workplace safety plans.

Conduct a “home hazard hunt.”

Prepare backup communication options and emergency kits.

For more information on earthquake preparedness and alerts, visit mil.wa.gov/alerts.

Washington State's Biggest Natural Disasters Natural disasters happen everywhere, so of course Washington State has had its share of damaging and deadly forces of nature. Here are just some of the worst natural disasters in the state's history. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton