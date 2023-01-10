Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidates

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Top 10 Royalty Candidates were announced Tuesday, January 10th at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
The ten young women from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts will compete for selection to the Royal Court of the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival during the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant, February 11th at 7:00pm at the same venue. Tickets go on sale online Jan. 17th at numericapac.org
The Top 10 were selected by a panel of out of town judges from a field of 33 candidates and the photos and the bios provided by The Washington Apple Blossom Festival are 'in no particular order"  Here is a brief background on each candidate but their complete biographies can be read here

ELISHA BARTLETT

EASTMONT HIGH SCHOOL

Elisha is the daughter of Tim and Debra Bartlett. Elisha plans to attend California Baptist University to study Psychology and Worship Arts and Ministry, to continue her passion for singing and helping others.

SCARLETTE CRON

WENATCHEE HIGH SCHOOL

Scarlette is the daughter of Tobias Cron and Adrienne Andersen. Scarlette plans to attend Western Washington University and major in Sociology.

KENDALL FLANAGAN

EASTMONT HIGH SCHOOL

Kendall is the daughter of Ryan and Wendy Flanagan. After graduation, Kendall plans to study pre-law in college to fulfill her desire of going to law school and becoming a lawyer.

RACHAEL HAMILTON

EASTMONT HIGH SCHOOL

Rachael is the daughter of Chad and Jenny Hamilton of East Wenatchee.  After graduation, Rachael plans to attend Washington State University and enroll in the Construction Management Program in order to follow in her father’s footsteps.

HANNIA HERNANDEZ-MENDOZA

EASTMONT HIGH SCHOOL

Hannia is the daughter of Armando Hernandez and Elsi Mendoza.  Hannia plans to attend WSU and major in Civil Engineering with a minor in Environmental science.

SOPHIA KINNINGER

WENATCHEE HIGH SCHOOL

Sophia is the daughter of Warren Kinninger and Petra Swidler.  Sophia plans to major in Psychology with an emphasis on child development and would like to continue to work with kids.

FINNLEY OTTLEY

WENATCHEE HIGH SCHOOL

Finnley is the daughter of Shawn and Kelli Ottley.  Finnley plans to attend a University, majoring in Neuroscience and minoring in English.

NATALIE PEARSON

WENATCHEE HIGH SCHOOL

Natalie is the daughter of Travis and Kristen Pearson.  After graduation, Natalie plans to attend Eastern Washington University and be enrolled in their dental hygiene program.

DYLAN SCHMITTEN

EASTMONT HIGH SCHOOL

Dylan is the daughter of Brandon and Shannon Schmitten.  After graduation, Dylan plans to move away for college and major in Family and Consumer Sciences.

TAYLOR WILLIAMS

WENATCHEE HIGH SCHOOL

Taylor is the daughter of Michelle Voie and Brent Craig.  After Graduation Taylor hopes to major in Psychology at Washington State University.

