Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidates

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Top 10 Royalty Candidates were announced Tuesday, January 10th at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The ten young women from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts will compete for selection to the Royal Court of the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival during the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant, February 11th at 7:00pm at the same venue. Tickets go on sale online Jan. 17th at numericapac.org

The Top 10 were selected by a panel of out of town judges from a field of 33 candidates and the photos and the bios provided by The Washington Apple Blossom Festival are 'in no particular order" Here is a brief background on each candidate but their complete biographies can be read here