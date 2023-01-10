Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidates
ELISHA BARTLETT
EASTMONT HIGH SCHOOL
Elisha is the daughter of Tim and Debra Bartlett. Elisha plans to attend California Baptist University to study Psychology and Worship Arts and Ministry, to continue her passion for singing and helping others.
SCARLETTE CRON
WENATCHEE HIGH SCHOOL
Scarlette is the daughter of Tobias Cron and Adrienne Andersen. Scarlette plans to attend Western Washington University and major in Sociology.
KENDALL FLANAGAN
EASTMONT HIGH SCHOOL
Kendall is the daughter of Ryan and Wendy Flanagan. After graduation, Kendall plans to study pre-law in college to fulfill her desire of going to law school and becoming a lawyer.
RACHAEL HAMILTON
EASTMONT HIGH SCHOOL
Rachael is the daughter of Chad and Jenny Hamilton of East Wenatchee. After graduation, Rachael plans to attend Washington State University and enroll in the Construction Management Program in order to follow in her father’s footsteps.
HANNIA HERNANDEZ-MENDOZA
EASTMONT HIGH SCHOOL
Hannia is the daughter of Armando Hernandez and Elsi Mendoza. Hannia plans to attend WSU and major in Civil Engineering with a minor in Environmental science.
SOPHIA KINNINGER
WENATCHEE HIGH SCHOOL
Sophia is the daughter of Warren Kinninger and Petra Swidler. Sophia plans to major in Psychology with an emphasis on child development and would like to continue to work with kids.
FINNLEY OTTLEY
WENATCHEE HIGH SCHOOL
Finnley is the daughter of Shawn and Kelli Ottley. Finnley plans to attend a University, majoring in Neuroscience and minoring in English.
NATALIE PEARSON
WENATCHEE HIGH SCHOOL
Natalie is the daughter of Travis and Kristen Pearson. After graduation, Natalie plans to attend Eastern Washington University and be enrolled in their dental hygiene program.
DYLAN SCHMITTEN
EASTMONT HIGH SCHOOL
Dylan is the daughter of Brandon and Shannon Schmitten. After graduation, Dylan plans to move away for college and major in Family and Consumer Sciences.
TAYLOR WILLIAMS
WENATCHEE HIGH SCHOOL
Taylor is the daughter of Michelle Voie and Brent Craig. After Graduation Taylor hopes to major in Psychology at Washington State University.