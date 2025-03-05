A Wenatchee man is behind bars after allegedly beating a man with a mallet.

Wenatchee Police Department says they arrested 45-year-old Zacharia Ellis Monday, after a witness called authorities for a fight at a nearby residence at the 1000 block of Okanogan Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with visible injuries. The victim told officers someone through something at his trailer so he opened his door to investigate and noticed a man with a dog. The victim's dog went after the other dog and a dog fight ensued.

Police say when the victim attempted to retrieve his dog, Ellis began attacking him with a mallet.

Authorities arrested Ellis in the 800 block of S. Chelan Ave. and booked for charges of 2nd Degree Assault.

Police attempted to interview Ellis, but he allegedly became aggressive and resisted officers. After officers placed him in a patrol car, Ellis reportedly struck his head against the partition of the patrol car repeatedly. The impact caused a head injury and enough blood to spew across the car to put it out of commission.

Ellis was transported to Central Washington hospital, then back to the jail, where he supposedly spit blood intentionally in an officer's face and on his uniform.

Ellis resides in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for charges of 2nd Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault, 1st Degree Malicious Mischief, and Resisting Arrest.