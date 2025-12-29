Major Water Leak Closes Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street

Credit: Dave Bernstein

Sections of Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street are closed due to massive amounts of water leaking from a pipe in front of the Lifeline Ambulance building.

Credit: Dave Bernstein
The City of Wenatchee Public Works Department said crews are trying to determine the cause of the leak. The water is currently gathering at the overpass on Fifth and Pierre.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

