Sections of Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street are closed due to massive amounts of water leaking from a pipe in front of the Lifeline Ambulance building.

READ MORE: DUI Crash Near Othello Leaves One Injured

Credit: Dave Bernstein Credit: Dave Bernstein loading...

Get our free mobile app

The City of Wenatchee Public Works Department said crews are trying to determine the cause of the leak. The water is currently gathering at the overpass on Fifth and Pierre.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.