Wenatchee Brave Warrior Christmas Fundraiser Set For Saturday

The Brave Warrior Project Christmas season fundraiser takes place this Saturday at the nonprofit’s headquarters in Wenatchee.

There'll be a Santa on hand to listen to kids' requests for Christmas presents.

The characters of Olaf, Elsa and the Grinch will be available to have their pictures' taken with visitors.

The services are being offered in exchange for donations, which will be used to help local kids with disabilities, chronic illness, and cancer.

The Brave Warrior Project serves the North Central Washington area of Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.

It's website says the Project helps eliminate barriers by developing programs and providing opportunities for our kids and families dealing with child disabilities, chronic illness, and cancer.

The Christmas fundraiser takes place this Saturday, Dec.3 at the Brave Warrior Project headquarter at 1705 N. Miller Ave.

Hours are 10:00am-4:30pm, with Santa will be taking a break from 12:00-12:30.