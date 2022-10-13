Wenatchee Man Killed In U.S. 97 Crash Near Orondo

U.S. Highway 97 is back open today after being closed for nearly eight hours Wednesday night because of a crash that killed a Wenatchee man.

Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma driven by 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia Castillo was traveling southbound on U.S. 97 just north of Orondo, when it slammed into massive concrete piece that had just fallen off of a northbound semi-trailer.

Garcia Castillo's SUV ended up in a ditch.

He was dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck, 60-year-old Dwight Carignan, was not hurt.

Cause of the crash is still not determined.

U.S. 97 didn't reopen until about midnight after the concrete piece was hauled off and investigators finished working.

The crash took place at about 4:15pm Wednesday.