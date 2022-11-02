Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla

Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs.

Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Valdez is accused of murder along with 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford in the shooting death of 18-year-old Yair Flores back in August in Wenatchee.

Ford is in the Chelan County Jail while Valdez is still in the Walla Walla County Jail awaiting transfer to Wenatchee.

Walla Walla Police say the number of Fentanyl pills they collected is the largest amount of fentanyl that's ever been seized in that region.

The complete list of items seized includes:

Two guns

Roughly three pounds of Methamphetamine

2.4 ounces of Cocaine

48 suboxone strips

83 grams of marijuana

11,653 Fentanyl Pills

Police have referred to the shooting of Flores on Aug.12 in Wenatchee as gang related.

Both Ford and Valdez are charged with Aggravated First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Burglary.

Deputies say Valdez walked with Ford to the residence of Flores, where Ford allegedly shot and killed Flores.