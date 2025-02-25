Wenatchee School District Hosting Bus Driver Hiring Event

Wenatchee School District searches for bus drivers.

The district holds a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 29 at the transportation department building.

Communications Director Diana Haglund says this is a great opportunity for those interested in bus driving to see if this is a good fit for them.

"We are always looking for qualified drivers," Haglund said. "So, we'll be holding a hiring fair... with a unique opportunity for people to actually get behind the wheel of a bus and experience what that's like."

Haglund says demand for bus drivers increases this time of year.

"In the spring time we do see an increase of those additional driving opportunities, which is a great way for people to earn additional income," Haglund said. "People would be driving a regular route."

District Transportation director Jennifer Sea says the district is looking to fill a training class as soon as possible.

Pay is $25.88 an hour with full medical and dental benefits. You can apply for either part-time or full-time, and there are optional weekend and evening shifts available. There is paid training offered, including training to obtain your Commercial Driver's License (CDL).

"They do need to be 21-years or older to be a bus driver, have a clean driving record, and people can apply online in advance of the event," Haglund said. "Or they can do that at the event, we'll have people there assisting them with filling out the online application."

The event is located at 1201 Millerdale Ave. You can apply when you click here.