Wenatchee Teen Pleads Guilty to East Wenatchee Shooting in 2021

A Wenatchee teen will be charged as an adult for his role in a gang-related East Wenatchee shooting back in 2021.

On June 5, 2021, witnesses saw 16-year-old Angel Eduardo Montes shoot into an SUV on 9th St. NE and N Baker Ave, injuring a passenger in the leg.

The teen was accompanied by five other adults, which include Jorge Reyes, Armando Valdez Godina, Juan Arturo Bolaños, Justino Omar Brito, and Gustavo Piña Gaona.

A few days prior to the incident, Montes was an accomplice to robbing and assaulting an East Wenatchee teen with two other teen assailants.

Montes was initially charged with first-degree assault with a firearm, first-degree robbery, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Feb. 2, 18-year-old Montes pleaded guilty to complicity to second-degree robbery, complicity to third-degree assault, criminal gang intimidation, and attempts to render criminal assistance in the first-degree to a Class A felony.

Montes was sentenced to 17 months in prison and 18 months in community custody and will be prohibited from meeting with any known gang members.

The following suspects involved in this case have also been arrested: