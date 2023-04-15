Wenatchee Valley College Hosting Events for Earth Week

The Wenatchee Valley College is celebrating Earth Week on April 19-20.

April 19th is Zero Waste Wednesday, where visitors will have the opportunity to conduct a waste audit and determine what can be recycled and wasted.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., stormwater specialists from the City of Wenatchee will be presenting on how to protect local waterways, while the Plastic Reduction Committee presents on effective recycling.

Visitors can also check out how to crush glass bottles into glass sand through WVC’s bottle glass crusher.

April 20th is Thankful Thursday, with WVC faculty leading discussions on how to calculate the carbon storage capacity of local tree canopies on both college campuses.

"We are creating an inventory on our GIS, a mapping system, where we have little labels for each of the trees by its genus and species," WVC Sustainability Coordinator Dr. Joan Qazi explained. "We have photographs of them on the map and now we're going to add the carbon storage capacity of the trees into that GIS."

Discussions will begin at 11 a.m. under the large spruce tree near Batjer Hall at the Wenatchee campus, and at 12:15 p.m. near the greenhouse at the Omak campus.

At noon, the on-campus catering company From Scratch By Us will provide free lunch at the Wenatchee campus.

At 1 p.m., visitors at the Wenatchee campus can also check out the Cascadia Field Guide book launch at the Grove Recital Hall in the Music and Art Center.

WVC English faculty Derek Sheffield will be joining writers and artists like Elizabeth Bradfield, Andrew Gottlieb, CMarie Fuhrman, Justin Gibbens, Jack Johnson and Sarah Van Sanden at the launch.

These events are free and open to the public, with on-campus parking fees waived.