Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) wants to clean up the community's favorite trail.

WVHS announces a new community service initiative named "Pets & People Outdoors, Tail-Waggin' Cleanup" designed to give back to the community.

"Every pet in our care gets a second chance at a happy life thanks to community support," said BJ Andersen, Executive Director of Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. "Now, we are excited to return the favor by helping make a beloved local trail a little more beautiful for everyone to enjoy."

Community members are encouraged to nominate their favorite local trails by Monday, May 19. The trail receiving the most nominations will be selected for the cleanup event. The WVHS team will spend an afternoon removing dog and human litter to enhance the outdoor experience for visitors.

Wednesday, May 21, the team will clean up the local trail in the Greater Wenatchee area.

You can submit when you email development@wenatcheehumane.org.