Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center (WVMCC) is offering up a spooktacular starting this Friday

Visitors can wander a creepy maze of underground hallways, secret passageways and scary rooms. It's all part of the the demented circus theme; "Ringmaster's Revenge"

The museum's Tera Sokol says "all of our scarers are going to be dressing up as clowns and as people traverse through the museum, it's going to look like the worst circus you've ever been part of".

Sokol advises the haunt is suitable for those 13 and up and cchildren under 13 will only be admitted if accompanied by a parent on the tour. A special toned down, not-so-scary haunted tour with trick-or-treating for families with young children will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Haunted Tours at WVMCC are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 18th - 20th, 24th & 26th, 29th &30th. A special Rocky Horror themed night is on Saturday, Oct. 26th when attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite charachter from Rocky Horror Picture Show and join in sing-a-longs while waiting in line. The haunted tour is open from from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to allow those who wish to catch the 9 p.m. screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Numerica Performing Arts Center

WVMCC will also be showing "B" movie classics in the museum lobby waiting area for those in line to enter, including the original versions of "Nosferatu" and "Little Shop of Horrors" with Jack Nicholson and "The Brain That Wouldn't Die"

Sokol points out that a ticket purchase to the Haunted Museum event helps support important museum programs "If you go to the haunted museum it helps fund programs like our Super Summer Adventure Camps, robotics programs, special event programs like Multiculturalfest or Day of The Dead (Dia de los Muertos) set for November 1st. If you get a ticket, you are probably getting the scare of your life but you are also heling provide funding for your local museum"

For information and discounted online ticket sales CLICK HERE

