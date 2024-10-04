The 77th season for Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra opens Saturday with the first of four concert performances

Music Director and Conductor Nick Caoile has arranged the 2024-25 concert lineup under the theme "Hear and Now", featuring the classics and works from new composers

caoilie is in his 18th season as Music Director and Conductor with WVSO He is also Director of Orchestras at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

The WVSO season opens Saturday evening at 7pm at Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee. Tickets for the in theater performance or for a LIVE stream of the concert are available at Numerica PAC dot org. Caoile will also present a pre-concert Q & A at 6pm for those attending in person.

The season continues with 3 more concerts and the collaboration with Fabulous Feet Academy of Ballet's production of The Nutcracker in December.

What's Ahead for Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra

Concert I: Serenade

October 5, 2024

An evening of beautiful serenades including Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel’s only orchestral work, Stravinsky’s complete ballet based on the 18th century seducer, Pulcinella; and Richard Wagner’s orchestral settings of Mathilde Wesendonck’s love poetry. LEARN MORE

Concert II: Vox Femina

November 2, 2024

According to a new report, of the 20,400 compositions programmed by 111 orchestras across 31 countries in 2023-24, less than 8% of those were written by women. Vox Femina is a program of music that celebrates the work of women composers and artists with the spirit of change, empowerment, and equality. LEARN MORE

Concert III: Water Works

February 22, 2025

Making up more than 70% of the earth’s surface, water is life’s most essential element. The concert features pieces by composers who seek to capture water’s power, serenity, and majesty. LEARN MORE

Concert IV: Wheel of Fortune

April 12 & 13, 2025 at Wenatchee High School Auditorium

The raw intensity of Carmina Burana, an exhilarating ode to fate and fortune harnessing the forces of operatic vocalists, two choirs, and a full symphony orchestra. WVSO joins forces with the Columbia Chorale, soprano Allison Pohl, tenor Jason Wickson, and baritone José Rubio for two performances of this timeless classic. This concert is at Wenatchee High School Auditorium. LEARN MORE

Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker

December 12-15, 2024

Numerica Performing Arts Center

This community production features the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, performers throughout the Valley, and the Fabulous Feet Academy of Ballet. The Nutcracker has become a holiday tradition not to be missed and often sells out well in advance. LEARN MORE