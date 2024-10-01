The Wenatchee World and LocalTel Communications have announced the newspaper's purchase of television station, NCWLife channel.

In a Tuesday news release, the World's parent company, Arizona-based Wick Communications said all NCWLIFE employees have been offered positions with The World. The NCWLIFE name and brand will remain separate, and local programming will continue to air on LocalTel TV Channel 12, Spectrum TV Channel 19, and streamed on NCWLIFE.com and YouTube.

Wick CEO Francis Wick said he believes a combined organization puts the two companies in a better position. Publisher Sean Flaherty said the sale will expand both organizations’ news capabilities.

LocalTel owners Dimitri and Brenda Mandelis issued a statement saying they "look forward to seeing what new and exciting things this merger will bring to our community.” LocalTel’s telecommunications assets were purchased by Ziply Fiber in March.

