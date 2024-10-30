Wenatchee's Pinnacles Prep is preparing for its second annual fundraising gala.

Now in its fourth year of operations, the tuition-free charter school serves grades 6-10. It will soon expand to accommodate 11th graders.

Pinnacles is nothing if not unique, says cofounder Sarah Rolfs. According to Rolfs, the school prides itself on a place-based, self-directed, dogmatically real-world curriculum that emphasizes critical thinking.

Get our free mobile app

So why the fuss about an ostensibly ho-hum fundraiser? Well, for a paltry $50, gala goers get the works: "heavy appetizers, drinks and good cheer," according to a Pinnacles press release.

The press release continues: "Our Earyact and Interact Clubs (Rotary for middle and high schoolers, respectively) will be selling raffle tickets to help support projects such as bags for the unhoused, murals over graffiti and litter patrols."

The gala is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Mercantile, a coworking space in downtown Wenatchee. Click here to purchase pickets. Alternatively, you can contact Rolfs at sara@pinnaclesprep.org.

PayPal donations are also welcome; just click on the link above.