West Coast States Unite to Counter CDC’s Politicization
Washington, California, and Oregon are launching a West Coast Health Alliance to ensure public health guidance remains grounded in science, amid growing concerns about the federal government’s handling of the CDC. Governors Bob Ferguson, Gavin Newsom, and Tina Kotek announced the alliance Thursday, saying it will provide consistent, evidence-based recommendations on vaccines and other health measures for residents across the three states.
State health officials say the initiative responds to recent federal actions — including mass firings of CDC scientists and the politicization of health guidance — that have undermined public trust in the nation’s leading public health agency. The alliance will coordinate with trusted medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, to deliver clear guidance for families, health care providers, and manufacturers.
Officials also emphasized that Tribal sovereignty will be respected, ensuring that Tribes maintain authority over vaccine services. The goal of the alliance is to restore confidence in vaccines and public health, protect communities through evidence-based prevention, and provide consistent, science-driven guidance regardless of shifting federal policies.
'Make America Healthy Again' White House Fact Sheet
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
These Are America's 10 Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurants