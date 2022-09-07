White River/Irving Peak Fires Downgraded, No Longer With Daily Updates

There's a Red Flag Warning Wednesday over much of Eastern Washington, but there won't be an update on conditions at the White River and Irving Peak fires.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that fire behavior is becoming less intense, and updates will now be provided every other day.

Crews are concentrating their efforts on protecting fire lines, such as area roads, because the fires are still largely confined to distant steep and heavily wooded areas.

A local Type 3 Team is also taking over management of the fires Wednesday from a more robust Type 2 Team (NW Team 8).

However, smoke may be visible over the next several weeks as remaining interior fuels continue to smolder and burn out.

The incoming Type 3 Team spent Tuesday shadowing the outgoing Type 2 Team with a plan to take command of the fire Wednesday at 7 a.m. Firefighters will actively manage both fires over the coming weeks with a long-term strategy in place.

The White River Fire currently covers 1,522 acres and is 1 percent contained. It's located in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles Northwest of the town of Plain. It's roughly four miles from Lake Wenatchee.

The Irving Peak Fire currently is burning 3,018 acres and is 7 percent contained. It's located about 16 miles Northwest of Plain. Although it's expanded more the White River Fire, the Irving Peak Fire has seen little growth over the last several days.

Daily updates of the fires could resume if a change in fire activity occurs.

The estimated date for full containment of the fires is October 30, which is largely a signal that they'll run their course and no longer be active once winter weather events take place

Smoke from multiple wildfires in northern California and Oregon are moving north into the area adding to the smoke generated from local fires. Smoke levels in the Lake Wenatchee area have a likely to increase.