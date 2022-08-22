White River/Irving Peak Fires Near 2,000 Acres

The footprint of the White River and Irving Peak fires is nearly 2,000 acres as of Monday morning, having nearly doubled in size over the past several days.

The fires, located in heavily wooded, steep terrain, are still listed as 1 percent contained.

It is currently not safe for crews to access the fire directly due to the inaccessible and steep terrain. Teams are, instead, clearing roads in case they need to use them for fire lines.

Upcoming actions include completing sprinkler systems at Tall Timbers at the end of White River Road, and continue prep of the 6400 Road system.

They have also assessed over 430 buildings and homes near Lake Wenatchee.

Assessments can require sprinkler systems or clearing brush so fire engines can have easy access to homes.

The fire located roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain were ignited by lightning strikes in August 11.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fires on August 16. The fire currently covers 1,905 acres.

The air quality impact of smoke from the fire is no longer an issue in the Wenatchee area as five reporting stations in the region (Quincy, Malaga, Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth) all have good air quality.

Three stations to the east and north of the fires in Chelan, Brewster and Omak have moderate air quality, which is a step below good.

The air quality map of the state of Washington from the state Department of ecology shows are other reporting stations have good quality.

Air quality in Wenatchee was an issue last Friday when there was a thick haze and the noticeable smell of smoke.