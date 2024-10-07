Wilbur Man Dies In Crash Near Warden

A Lincoln County man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Grant County on Saturday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Road U Southeast when 44-year-old Todd Jones of Wilbur rear-ended a tractor trailer truck that was pulling a load of onions and driven by 51-year-old Francisco Figueroa of Warden.

Jones was killed in the collision, while Figueroa was uninjured.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the cause of the accident is still under investigation, but it does not appear impairment was a factor.