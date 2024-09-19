Woman Arrested For Mail Theft In Wenatchee

A Wenatchee woman is in jail after police say she was found in possession of stolen mail.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 3000 block of Number 1 Canyon Road at around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a suspicious woman was reportedly seen taking mail and packages from several mailboxes.

Sheriff's Chief Seth Buhler says the woman was gone when deputies arrived but less than four hours later, a similar report was made by a resident in the 3000 block of 10th Street Southeast in East Wenatchee.

"Later on a call came out over in Douglas County with the same description of the female who was going through a mailbox. A citizen confronted her and she said that her name was 'Annamarie' and she was an undercover police officer. And then she left the area and Douglas County deputies responded and didn't locate her."

After researching a license plate number provided by a witness, investigators identified the woman as 33-year-old Annamarie Harden, who later called Rivercom dispatch at around 10 p.m. to report suspicious activity at a bar in the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue.

Police responded and found Harden in possession of mail that had been stolen from over a dozen streets in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and Rock Island.

Harden was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on eight counts of possessing stolen mail.

Buhler says all of the mail will eventually be delivered to its rightful addressees.

"All of the mail and packages that was stolen is currently here at the station in evidence. It all needs to be photographed and documented for evidentiary purposes. Once that's done, all of the mail will get returned to the post office who will then re-deliver all of the mail and packages to the victims."

Buhler says Harden was likely looking to steal checks and credit cards or anything else of value from the victim's mailboxes.

He did not know what charges Harden is facing in Douglas County or if she will be charged with any federal crimes.

The Sheriff's Office is advising anyone who thinks they might have been a victim of Harden's thefts to contact them.

Here is a complete list of all the known places where Harden's thefts occurred:

IN WENATCHEE

- 2800 & 2900 blocks of Austin Court

- 1800 block of Jefferson Place

- 1900 block of Maple Street

- 1900 block of Mulberry Lane

- 3000 block of Number 1 Canyon Road

- 600 block of Sage Hills Drive

- 900 & 1000 blocks of Westmorland Drive

- 1000 block of Westview Drive

IN EAST WENATCHEE

- 3600 - 4200 blocks of 10th Street Southeast

- 700 block of South Van Well Avenue

IN ROCK ISLAND

- 5000 block of Rock Island Road