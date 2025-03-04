Woman Injured After Vehicle Lands In Creek Near Squilchuck

A woman has minor injuries following a single-vehicle accident south of Wenatchee on Monday night.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Squilchuck Road when the woman lost control of her vehicle, which went off the roadway, traveled 40 feet down an embankment, and landed in a creek.

Sheriff's officials say the woman was able to extricate herself from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

It's currently unknown what might have caused the crash, which remains under investigation.