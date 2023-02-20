Woman Seriously Injured In SR 20 Okanogan Co. Crash

Image of Okanogan County crash location from Washington State Patrol

One person has serious injuries after a single vehicle crash Sunday morning in Okanogan County.

Troopers say a 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by 67-year-old Patti Heckathorn of Colville was eastbound on SR 20 when it left the roadway and hit tree head-on.

Heckathorn was initially entrapped in the pickup before being taken by a helicopter to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Troopers say her injuries included vertebral fractures in the neck, a broken left leg and lacerations to the right leg.

Heckathorn was cited for driving too fast for conditions. She was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash, which occurred just before 10am Sunday.

