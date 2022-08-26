Woman With Serious Injury From Grant County Rodeo Quickly Recovering

Madison Alderman-Haas with husband Richard

A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury while competing at the Grant County Fair rodeo last weekend is making a quick recovery.

Madison Alderman-Haas fell off her horse and struck her head on an arena post.

She's been recovering at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, and has improved from being unresponsive to walking, talking and eating soft food.

He husband, Richard, gave an update on their GoFundMe page, where he said Madison still has a long way to go.

Money raised on the page has already outstripped its $20,000 target, and now tops $25,000.

