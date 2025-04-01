Opera and Jazz Piano Highlight WVC Spring Concert Series

Fans of opera and jazz piano have an opportunity for a free concert April 8.

Wenatchee Valley College Foundation hosts Piatigorsky Foundation concert from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Grove Recital Hall in the Music and Art Center on campus.

Opera singer Katherine Calcamuggio Donner and Pianist Gabriel Evans headline the artists making appearances.

Calcamuggio has participated in roles across the country and has received prizes from various opera associations. She holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts from University of Michigan and she is an Assistant Professor of Voice at the University of Louisville.

Evens is the Associate Professor of Jazz Piano, Composition and Arranging at the University of Louisville Jazz Studies Program. He has released eight albums. He holds a Master of Arts in Jazz Piano Performance from the University of Miami.

The Concert series is free due to generosity from the Woods family. For more information, click here.