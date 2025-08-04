Wenatchee Valley College is hosting a youth baseball camp this fall.

The College said its baseball program invites youth ages 7-14 to participate in three baseball camp opportunities in September and October. All camps will be at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on the Wenatchee campus.

Three Camp Options for Young Players

“WVC baseball youth camps are a great chance to not only raise funding for WVC but also engage the community,” said Aaron Vaughn, Knights baseball coach. “It is a huge blast for the kids in the area to intermix with our players and also a big bonus for our players to have a chance to give back to the community in a fun way.”

The Classic Youth Camp Saturday, Sept. 13, will focus on skills, baseball IQ, and developing youth. The camp is from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $50 to attend.

Kids and adults are invited to Date Knight at the Park Friday, Sept. 26. The evening begins with a youth baseball camp from 5:30 to 7 p.m. followed by a movie on the big screen. For parents, there will be a food truck along with adult beverages available for purchase. The camp fee of $50 covers the camp and the movie.

Pitching and Hitting Clinics Run Through October

Meanwhile, there will be a seven-week hitting and pitching camp from September through October with one session per week. The pitching camp starts Sept. 16 and occurs every Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The hitting camp starts Sept. 17 and occurs every Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Participants may sign up for both camps. The cost is $175, or $300 if participants sign up for both hitting and pitching.