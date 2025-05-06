Those interested in Youth Football and Cheer this fall have an opportunity to learn more next week.

Central Cascade Youth Football & Cheer (CCYFC) hosts a Town Hall Meeting providing families an opportunity to learn about programs and ask questions or share concerns.

The Board of Directors will lead a presentation covering the mission of CCYFC, how they differentiate themselves from other organizations, expectations for players and families, volunteer oportunities, with a Q&A at the end of the presentation.

The CCYFC says participation in the event is vital to the success of the organization and the development of their young athletes.

The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 15 at the Eastmont Junior High Auditorium.

Learn more about CCYFC when you click here.