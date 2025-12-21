It sure felt like the entire Cashmere community showed up to Cashmere High School Friday night, as Hailey Van Lith returned for her jersey retirement ceremony.

Community Celebration at Cashmere High

During halftime of the boys' game between Cashmere and Naches Valley, Van Lith received a standing ovation, as the public address announcer listed her accomplishments in high school, college basketball, and now the WNBA.

Then, the big moment. At the north end of Ron Doane Memorial Gymnasium, a black curtain dropped next to the scoreboard, unveiling her No. 11.

Van Lith Reflects on Her Journey

"Thank you so much, guys, for tonight," Van Lith said. "Cashmere is such an integral part of my journey. I spent four years here, and I just have so much gratitude for this community."

Van Lith spoke fondly of her experience in Cashmere, and what it meant to her to be back in her high school gymnasium.

"It's surreal, and it's overwhelming and I see teachers I've had and teammates and friends and how people have grown up," Van Lith said. "Just a huge moment of gratitude, and it means so much and my whole family got to be here, so I could not be more grateful for how the night went. It's incredible."

Van Lith said, even after playing in front of some of the biggest crowds, there's nothing she'll remember more than playing games in Cashmere.

Doubleheader Sweep Caps Special Night

The girls and boys basketball teams treated Van Lith to a doubleheader sweep Friday night against Naches Valley.