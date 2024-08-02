Cashmere Town Hall To Focus On Library Move, Interior Updates

NCW Libraries is hosting a town hall next Wednesday at the Cashmere Riverside Center.

The Cashmere NCW Library is moving to the Riverside Center, and local residents are being asked to weigh in on potential changes.

NCW Libraries Communications Manager Amanda Brack says it's part of the process of updating the library's inside accommodations with the move.

"We have a thorough engagement process because we want any changes that we make to the interiors of our libraries to reflect community needs," said Brack.

The town hall will include a presentation of what the new accommodation will look like.

The presentation will be provided by an interior designer from Library Forward, a nationally recognized design firm specializing in library spaces.

Brack says the meeting will be interactive with people who attend.

"Any attendees will have the opportunity to look at some design concepts and vote on elements that they would like to see in the Cashmere Library," Brack said.

The Cashmere City Council voted unanimously back in April to move the library from its current location on Woodring Street to the Riverside Park building.

The move will coincide with a multi-year interior redesign effort at all NCW Libraries branches throughout the five-county system.

Library Forward and Forte Architects of Wenatchee have been hired by NCW Libraries to lead community engagement efforts and develop interior design plans.

Design plans for the new interior space will begin in September following a two-month community engagement period. The goal is to complete the space redesign and library relocation by the Spring of 2025.

The town hall will take place Wednesday, August 7th at 6:00 pm at the Cashmere Riverside Center.

Additional opportunities for the community to provide input will be available on August 7th at pop-up events outside Weeds Café from 9:00-10:30am, and outside the Cashmere IGA from 3:30-5pm. The public can also provide feedback via online surveys available on the library’s webpage and paper surveys available at the library branch.