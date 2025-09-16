A Manson man is in Chelan County Regional Jail for allegedly robbing two banks in the Wenatchee Valley within the last week, and had a U.S. Marshals warrant for a third bank robbery.

READ MORE: Enchantments Hike Turns Deadly for Long Island Man

Timeline of the Robberies

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Wenatchee Police Department responded to Cashmere Valley Bank on Maple Street for a bank robbery, but the suspect, 42-year-old Cameron Gaunt, escaped.

How Police Identified the Suspect

Get our free mobile app

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, East Wenatchee Police Department responded to a panic alarm at People's Bank on Valley Mall Parkway. Police say photos circulated by Wenatchee Police Department to banks in the valley from Friday's robbery allowed bank employees to identify the same suspect.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Officers surrounded the building and established contact with the employees inside, who reported Gaunt exited the bank wearing a white dress shirt, tie, and slacks.

Arrest and Surrender

Once Gaunt exited the bank, officers reportedly confirmed Gaunt as the same suspect who allegedly robbed Cashmere Valley Bank. Gaunt reportedly saw an officer, turned around, and noticed a second officer and ran. After spotting a third officer, Gaunt surrendered, and police took him into custody.

Prior Criminal Record

Investigators say Gaunt is on probation for robbing a different bank, but East Wenatchee Police did not know which bank he robbed before the Friday and Tuesday robberies.

Charges and Next Steps

Gaunt is in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on a U.S. Marshals hold and has not been officially charged with any crimes as of publication.