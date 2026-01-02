Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Musgrove has announced his candidacy for Douglas County Sheriff. Musgrove is a night shift supervisor for the Chelan County Sheriff's Department and was chief of patrol under the previous administration.

He joined the CCSO in 2012 after entering law enforcement with the Sedro-Wooley police force in 2006 and a ten-year stint in the U.S. Navy

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris is retiring March 1st, but his current term runs through December.

County Commissioners will name an interim Sheriff to fulfill the remainder of Morris' term. The seat will be an open race in the general election this fall.

Get our free mobile app

Musgrove and current Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille are the only announced candidates for the seat in the November 3rd election.

Tyler Caille Douglas County Sheriff's Office Tyler Caille Douglas County Sheriff's Office loading...

Caille says he has the endorsements of Morris and former Douglas County sheriffs Dan LaRoche and Harvey Gjesdal