An Inchelium man will spend nearly three years in prison after striking his partner with a dangerous weapon.

Details of the April 2025 Assault

United States Attorney Pete Serrano said 61-year-old Frederick Daniel Stensgar received 33 months in prison for Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to an Intimate Partner in Indian Country.

Court documents show that on April 20, 2025, Stensgar told the victim she needed to get out of his face or he was going to do something to her. Stensgar grabbed an object and attempted to strike her in the face, so she put her hand up to block the strike, and it sliced her hand open. She sustained a V-shaped laceration on the back of her right hand.

Stensgar’s Criminal History

Stensgar reportedly has a criminal history including multiple convictions for violent crimes, including domestic violence. This is Stensgar's third criminal conviction for assaulting his intimate partner.

“This case exemplifies the mission of our office to ensure the criminal justice system protects victims and the public as a whole from people like Stensgar who perpetrate violence against their intimate partners, often in secret within the home," Serrano said.

The FBI and the Colville Tribal Police Department investigated the case.